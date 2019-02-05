James Thomas Hufnagle, best known as Huff or Connolly, departed this life on January 26, 2019, surrounded by love and family. Huff was born on August 21, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the fifth child of Marie and Paul Hufnagle.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Vicki Jackson Amundsen of Galveston; sisters Mary Miles of Oakland, California and JoAnn Linn of Mound, Minnesota; stepchildren, Michael Blades Amundsen (Tanya) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Robert Brick Amundsen (Amie) of Pflugerville, Texas and Kristyn Amundsen Walker (John) of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren Delaney, Kyra and Aidan Murray and Rachel, Hannah, Sara and Josie Walker, all of Ft. Worth and Lauren Amundsen of Petaluma California; brother-in-law, Ronnie Jackson (Jane) of Rockport, Texas and sister-in-law, Phyllis Hufnagle of Bloomington, Minnesota; numerous nieces and nephews including Paul Hufnagle of Snowmass, Colorado and Miles and Mitchell Tarver (Rosalinda) of Oakland, California and an abundance of friends too numerous to count.
Huff was a proud veteran of the U.S, Army serving in Viet Nam as a Green Beret. He was most recently associated with the University of Texas Medical Branch where he worked as a teaching associate in the Standardized Patient Education Program. Huff is most well-known as the co-owner and proprietor for 8 years of Connolly's Irish Pub in downtown Galveston.
A celebration of Huff's life will be held in Galveston at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, with a reception immediately following at the 1859 Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway.
If you wish to make a donation in his memory please send to Swords to Plowshares, a veteran's organization, attn: Resource Development, 1060 Howard, San Francisco, California 94103 or to Galveston's Jesse Tree, P.O. Box 575, Galveston, Texas 77553 or to the charity of your choice.
Erin Go Bragh
