Family and Friends are invited to join us in the Celebration of Life Services of our beloved, Odell Ford on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:00 a.m., Pastor Carlos Phillips, officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Margietta at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Odell was born in Wharton, Texas on July 18, 1945 and departed this earthly life on January 1, 2020 in Texas CIty, TX. Odell was a graduate of T.L. Pink High School and retired from Monsanto Chemicals after many years of dedicated service.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Christina Ford; brothers, Ruben, Celester and Roy; his beloved wife, Margietta Ford; and grandson, Denshay Jarahd Benson.
He is survived by his children, Candace Holmes (Clifton), Kimberly Ford and Odell Ford (Demeteria); siblings, Cora Ford Barbin (Lawrence), Rosie Williams, Ennis Ford, Charles Ford (Mandy); grandchildren, Trezlynn Ford, Trevis Derouen, Anise Ford, Amber Ford, Jeremiah Ford and Taja Chiles; great-grandchildren, Jordan Benson, Dylan Ford, Daylan Ford and DeAndre Clark, Jr.; and a host of other family members and friends.
