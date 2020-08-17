Jesse Hernandez was born on April 1, 1969 in Galveston, Texas. He was called home to be with his Lord & Savior on August 5, 2020 in League City, Texas.
Jesse loved the Lord. Many remember his kind heart, his jokes and his love for his family.
He leaves to cherish his memories:
His wife, Melissa Mary-Louise Martino-Hernandez. His children: Jesse Hernandez Jr. and his wife, Michelle; Mario Hernandez and his wife, Casey; Christiano Hernandez; Gilbert Hernandez; Esperanza Hernandez; Jessykah Hernandez; Erykah Johnson; Aliekzander Reed. His father: Victor Hernandez. His brothers: Manuel Hernandez and Frank Hernandez. His sisters: Maggie and her husband, Robert Sanchez; Victoria and her husband, Israel Munoz; as well as many nieces and nephews. His grandchildren: Aaliyah, Mia, Marcus, Brianna, Jacob, Ximena, Selina and Alizandra.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Magdalena Hernandez and his sister, Leticia Hernandez.
Services for Jesse will be held at Living Faith Outreach located at 3700 Deats Road in Dickinson on Thursday, August 20th @10am.
