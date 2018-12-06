Rutherford
Memorial services for John Rutherford will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ojeda
Funeral services for Daniel Ojeda will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ware
Celebration of life services for Joyce Ware will be held at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Webber
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated for Robert Webber Jr. at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Smith
Celebration of life services for Josephine Smith will be held at 11 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Howard
Funeral services for Jack Howard will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Parish in Kansas City, MI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.