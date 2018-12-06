Rutherford

Memorial services for John Rutherford will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Ojeda

Funeral services for Daniel Ojeda will be held at 10 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Ware

Celebration of life services for Joyce Ware will be held at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.

Webber

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated for Robert Webber Jr. at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

Smith

Celebration of life services for Josephine Smith will be held at 11 a.m. at Galilee Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.

Howard

Funeral services for Jack Howard will be held at 11 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Parish in Kansas City, MI.

