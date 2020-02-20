1941 - 2020
Jo Anne passed away peacefully February 14, 2020 in Galveston, TX. She was born to Joe and Marjorie Lobue on June 24 in Houston, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; brother, Robert Lobue.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa and husband L.C. Holder; sister, Sharon Hansen; nieces and a nephew.
There will be no service. If you chose to donate, please make it to your local animal shelter.
