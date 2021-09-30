Elzena Nolley

LA MARQUE — Our beloved matriarch Elzena Hill Nolley was born on September 12, 1927 to Levi Sr. & Rual Mims Hill in Anderson County, Texas. She was the proud wife of Henry B. Nolley, Sr., made their home in La Marque, Texas. She was a member of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church. She was the "Heart" of her family and her unconditional love for her family will be tremendously missed.
On September 25, 2021 Elzena passed from her earthly life into eternity. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, Henry B. Jr., Michael J., Paul A. and Virginia K. Nolley; siblings and other loved ones.
She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Vernell Nolley, Phillip Nolley (Cynthia), Emery Nolley (Cynthia), Donald Nolley (Patricia), Kevin Nolley (Juanita), Gloria Ward, Charlotte Dupree (Calvin), Shaninqua "Pede" Nolley and LaTesha Holmes; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 9am with a church service to begin at 10am. Services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Mainland Memorial Park. Services are being overseen by Carnes Funeral Home.
