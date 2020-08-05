TEXAS CITY—
Mr. Wesley Eugene Perren, Sr. passed from this life Friday, August 2, 2020, in League City.
Born September 21, 1934 in Galveston, Mr. Perren had been a lifelong resident of Texas City. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. May 11, 1956, he married his loving wife Dolores and they shared 55 beautiful years of traveling the country together for Wesley’s work as a project manager with Raytheon and Pipefitters Local 211. Wesley also enjoyed trips to the casinos and time spent with his family. Lane, his great-grandson, believes he will come back as a squirrel but no matter what he was greatly loved and will be missed by all and never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Lucille Perren; beloved wife, Dolores Perren; sister, Wanda Coombs and brother, Billy O. Perren.
Survivors include his children, Wesley E. Perren, Jr. and wife, Karen, Rhonda Ringstad and husband, Dag, Darwin Perren and wife, Dayna; brother, Ronnie Perren and wife, Connie; brother-in-law, Guy Coombs; grandchildren, Jake Perren and wife, Heather, Mike Perren and wife, Pilar, Eric Ringstad, Trevor Perren, Jullian Perren; great grandchildren, Lane, Lola and Gavin Perren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covd-19 a private graveside service will be conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Wesley’s name to Animal Alliance of Galveston County, 1014 Bayou Road, La Marque, Texas 77568. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.