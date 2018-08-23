Ronald Lee Johanson, 63, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Texas City.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Visitation will be 2:00-3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Ronald was born February 25, 1955 in El Paso, Texas. He was an expert motorcycle mechanic at both La Marque and Galveston Honda.
He is preceded in death by parents, Luise and Clayton Johanson.
Survivors include his son, Martin Johanson and wife Desiree; grandson, Marshall Johanson; brother, Ruben Johanson and wife Diane and son Kevin; sister, Judy Anderson and husband Stewart.
