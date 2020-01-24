Alice Miranda English, 94 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home in Austin Texas.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home at 2128 Broadway in Galveston. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and the service will be at 11:00 a.m. An interment at Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow the service.
Alice was born on December 17, 1925 in Galveston, Texas to Delores and Geronima Miranda. She was the 5th of 13 children. Nine of her siblings have preceded her in death.
Alice married the late John William English on June 10, 1949. Together they had four children. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica Catholic Church in Galveston where she was an active volunteer for St. Mary’s Catholic School and the St. Mary’s Thrift Shop.
She enjoyed large family get togethers, hosting many of them at her home in Galveston. Alice enjoyed her life in Galveston, Texas where she was close to many of her friends and family. Alice sadly lost her home and all of her belongings during Hurricane Ike. She relocated to Houston and her final move was to live in Austin.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, John William English; her daughter, Deborah English Briones; and her son, Marc English. She is survived by three sisters, Josephine Moreno and Dolores Moreno from Houston and Gloria Gomez from Albuquerque New Mexico, her daughter, Pamela English Stokes and her husband Steve from Austin and her son Joseph English and his wife Brigid from Plano. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Joey Briones from Dickinson, and Arielle Briones Harrell from Indiana, Alison Stokes from Austin and Joanna English from Dallas. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren who she loved with all of her heart, Haylie and Jaxson Briones and Henley, James Archer and Ruby Harrell and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Heart to Heart Hospice in Austin for their wisdom, help and support.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation in Alice’s memory to Mobile Loaves and Fishes at https://mlf.org/honor-memorial (Alice English/Pam Stokes) or to Galveston Bay Foundation at https://galvbay.org/ways-to-give/by-donating-or-joining//honor-and-memorial-giving/ (Alice English/Joseph English) or your own favorite charity.
