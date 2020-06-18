Edward Jr. Hawkins age 61 of La Marque died Thursday June 11, 2020 at Jennie Sealy in Galveston.
Funeral services are 1:00pm Saturday with visitation beginning at 12:00 noon, June 20, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
