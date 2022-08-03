Nancy Arlene (Hechler) Garland

BUFFALO, TX — Nancy Arlene (Hechler) Garland fell asleep in death on July 30th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home. In May, she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and despite her illness, she maintained her joy and enthusiasm for life.

Nancy was born January 30, 1955, in Galveston County, Texas, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1973, where she was a twirler and played clarinet in the band. Spending much of her adult life in Centerville, and then Buffalo, Nancy is known for her love and devotion to Jehovah.

