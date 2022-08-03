BUFFALO, TX — Nancy Arlene (Hechler) Garland fell asleep in death on July 30th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at her home. In May, she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and despite her illness, she maintained her joy and enthusiasm for life.
Nancy was born January 30, 1955, in Galveston County, Texas, and graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1973, where she was a twirler and played clarinet in the band. Spending much of her adult life in Centerville, and then Buffalo, Nancy is known for her love and devotion to Jehovah.
As an active member of the Buffalo Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, Nancy spent much of her time in preaching and teaching, working to help others learn about the Bible. Nancy's love for Jehovah God moved her to travel the world attending conventions of Jehovah's Witnesses and working hard in the construction of Kingdom Halls where she made many lifelong friendships.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Wood (Jason Youell), of Centerville, brother, Wayne Hechler of Santa Fe, sister, Carolyn Derrisaw (Jim) of Franklin, and primary caregivers in her home, Camille & Shaun McCarty, and numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved spiritual family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Garland, her parents, Irene & Manuel Hechler, and brother, Marvin Hechler.
Due to potential health concerns, memorial services will be held on Zoom at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022. All are welcome to attend the broadcast on Zoom - Meeting ID: 495 591 0903 Password: 1914.
