Courtney Jefferson (C. J.) Smart, 73, of Pearland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018. He was born in Galveston, Texas on July 2, 1945, son of Halbert Rudolph Smart and Cissie Irene Williamson Smart. C. J. graduated from Ball High School and served in the National Guard. C. J worked more than 40 years for GAF/ISP in Texas City. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and terrific storyteller.
C. J. was preceded in death by his beloved son, Ryan Shea Smart and his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverle, his precious daughter, Sunni Glover and husband Brandon Glover, his granddaughter and light of his life, Brynn Shea Glover, his brother, Halbert Rudolph (Rudy) Smart II of Charleston, S. Carolina, niece, Kimberly Marbrough and her husband, Victor Marbrough and their children Myeles and Mary, and his nephew Philip Smart. He also leaves behind friends, who are family, John and Ginger Nelson and their son, C. J. and Beverle's nephew, Dr. John Nelson and wife, Nhu Nelson.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Jerry Stark officiating. Interment will follow at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Pallbearers will include Brandon Glover, Rudy Smart, John Nelson, Dr. John Nelson, Tommie Taylor and J B. Schmidt.
Condolences may be sent to the Smart family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
