Brooks
Celebration of life service for Johnavus Brooks will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Gabriel Jr.
Celebration of life service for Leo Gabriel, Jr. Sunday, September 20, 2020 starting at 3:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Glenn
Celebration of life service for Mattie Glenn will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 10:00am at St. Matthews Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Hogan
Memorial virtual service for Virginia Hogan Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 2:00pm. Please call Malloy & Son for more info on the service at 409-763-2475.
Simpson Sr.
Funeral service for Adrian Simpson Sr. will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 2:00pm at St. John Baptist Church under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Morris Jr.
Celebration of life service for Jermaine Morris, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at 324 4th Ave N, Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Robinson Jr.
Funeral service for Harold Robinson, Jr. will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
