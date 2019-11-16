Ralph Gerhardt, 80, of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Emken – Linton Funeral Home. A Visitation will take place an hour prior from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
