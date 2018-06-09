Harvey Henry Hern
LA MARQUE—Harvey Henry Hern passed away on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 at his home in La Marque, Texas. Services are pending with Carne's Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Pedro Arreguin, Sr.
GALVESTON—Pedro Arreguin, Sr. age 85 of Galveston died Friday June 8, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Wanda Lusk
GALVESTON—Wanda Lusk age 52 of Galveston died Thursday June 7, 2018 at The Rio in Texas City. Cremation arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Willie L. Robinson, Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Willie L. Robinson, Jr., 58, received his reward of eternal rest on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Gregory O. Taylor
GALVESTON—Gregory O. Taylor, 51, received his reward of eternal rest on Saturday June 9, 2018 at the Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
