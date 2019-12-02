Mary Lee McNeil Brooks was born on December 5, 1926 to Tommie V McNeil Sr. and Josephine McNeil in Franklin, TX. Mary graduated in 1944 from Bryan High School in Bryan, TX.
She was a housewife for many years before working various jobs as a housekeeper.
Mary married the love of her life Joerene Brooks, Sr. on July 22, 1946. To this union 14 beautiful children was born. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, 4 of her children, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mary received her heavenly wings on November 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary is survived by her sones, Freddie (Sharon), Larry, Melvin (Renia) and Ernest (Cynthia), daughters, Ethel, Claudia, Patricia, Barbara (Kevin) and Jacqueline, 24 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren, sister Irma Whittaker. A devoted nephew Tommie McNeil III, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St Luke Baptist Church at 1301 Avenue L, Galveston, TX. Viewing starting at 10:00am and funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Lakeview cemetery under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
