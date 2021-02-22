Floyd Allen Sims

TEXAS CITY — Floyd Allen Sims 77, of Texas City, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, in League City. Floyd was born December 26, 1943, in Galveston, Texas, to Fred and Drusilla Sims. Floyd was a graduate of Kirwin High School and worked 53 years in the newspaper business, including The Galveston County Daily News and the Texas City Sun. He was a Life Member and a past Exalted Ruler of the Mainland Elks Lodge. Floyd was a longtime volunteer at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Assn. He was preceded in death by his parents. Floyd is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Sims; a daughter, Lori Grant (Philp); a son, Paul Sims; a sister, Lois Schadler, a brother, Harold Sims; two grandchildren: Joshua and Zachary, and special neighbors Stephanie Maguire and Minnie Bernard. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thanks to the staff of The Cottages at Clear Lake and Hospice Plus for their care. Arrangements are under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.

