Peter Joseph Charnock

Peter Joseph Charnock passed away on May 16, 2019. Pete was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.

He is survived by his children, Maggie and Peter; grandchildren, Travis, Trevor, William, and Michael. Along with numerous brothers, nephews, and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Michael.

Pete was a builder who loved fishing, riding his Harley, reading and snacking on his pretzels. He was always open to spread his knowledge of anything to help someone else. He was loved and will be truly missed.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St., League City, TX 77573.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription