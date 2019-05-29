Peter Joseph Charnock passed away on May 16, 2019. Pete was a loving father, brother, son, and friend.
He is survived by his children, Maggie and Peter; grandchildren, Travis, Trevor, William, and Michael. Along with numerous brothers, nephews, and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael.
Pete was a builder who loved fishing, riding his Harley, reading and snacking on his pretzels. He was always open to spread his knowledge of anything to help someone else. He was loved and will be truly missed.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St., League City, TX 77573.
