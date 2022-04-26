Pending services for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Apr 26, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth RichLEAGUE CITY — Ruth Edwards Rich, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman charged with stealing $60K from Galveston businessWoman found dead in Galveston BayMichigan-based grocer continues market push with League City storeGalveston prepares for car weekend reminiscent of 'slab' eventMan pleads to manslaughter over Galveston overdose deathMan killed in Texas City shooting identifiedSon of former NFL player pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl ringsFamily seeks removal of Hurricane Ike project lien on Galveston homeInmate killed in Galveston County jail death was mentally ill, vulnerable, lawsuit saysGalveston district uncovers cryptocurrency-mining devices at schools CollectionsGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Angels 7, Astros 2In Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3In Focus: Angels 6, Astros 0Texas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterTriathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonTexas City holds EggstravaganzaIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3In Focus: Astros Home OpenerGalveston College showcases programs at Island Fest CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (19) State should do more for our public schools (18) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.