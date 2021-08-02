GALVESTON — Mr. Severo S. Carrasco Jr. departed this earth to his Heavenly reward on July 28, 2021, at home with his family. He was born in Galveston, Texas on July 29, 1928. A lifelong Galvestonian, he loved singing, walks on the beach and watching his western movies.
He is survived by the Love of his life, his wife of over 70 years, Mrs. Elicia “Alice” Melchor Carrasco. They were blessed with 7 children. Michael Carrasco and wife Myra, Rudy Carrasco and wife Rosa, Severo Carrasco III and life partner Leonard, Anthony Carrasco and wife Mary, Linda Carrasco, Lora C. Hathorn and husband Steve, and Melissa Attisha and husband Andre; brother Johnny Rios; and Frankie Villareal, who has always been like a son to Severo. Through his children he was blessed with 26 Grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren, and 11 Great-Great- Grandchildren.
Severo was preceded in death by his parents Severo H. Carrasco and Elida S. Carrasco, Brothers Mike, Ebelardo, Adam, Sam, and sister Manuela (Nellie).
He is lovingly missed by family and friends who cherished him. He lived his life by the motto he shared with his oldest son “ Work hard, for nothing is free, and be true to God, Country, and Family”.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M, with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Stephen Payne officiating, assisted by Deacon Robert Standridge. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Frankie Villareal, Miguel Serrato, Steve Hathorn, Michael Carrasco, Andre Attisha, and Anthony Carrasco Jr. Honorary Pallbearers Anthony Carrasco, Rudy Carrasco, Carlos Carrasco and Michael Moncibias.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the following for their assistance, kindness and compassion: Anchor Hospice, especially Joy; UTMB PCP and the doctors, nurses and staff; and Galveston Island Meals on Wheels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galveston Island Meals on Wheels, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77551 or the charity of one’s choice.
Thank you for keeping Severo and his family in your thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Because of the recent rise in Covid-19 virus cases, the family is recommending that face masks be worn at both the visitation and the Funeral Mass.
