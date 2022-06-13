Kandace Terrisa Guerin Kandie Bowers

GALVESTON — On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Kandace Terrisa Guerin Bowers, Kandie, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 49 in Galveston, Texas.
Kandie was born on September 28, 1972 in Houston, Texas to Terry Lee Guerin and Synthia Bourgeois Hockert. She attended Rockwall High School and Southwest Texas State University. After rewarding careers in medical office management and live music contracting, management and booking, she settled into a life of fun in the sun on the beaches of Galveston with her husband, Randall R. Bowers.
Kandie was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Charles Henry Guerin and her maternal grandfather, John Bourgeois.
In addition to her husband, Randall, Kandie is survived by her son, Preston Davenport, and husband Jason; daughter Taylor Shea Brooks; father Terry; mother Synthia; step-father Jim Hockert; step-sisters Jennifer Diane Baker and Amy Nicole Hornbeck; maternal grandmother Paula Bourgeois, paternal grandmother Evelyn June Guerin and her loving pets Minion, Magoo, Bean, Hazel, Peanut, Keys, Kowe, and Grite.
Kandie is remembered for her love of animals with her work with the Galveston Island Humane Society. Her generous spirit can be seen in the time she spent supporting local small businesses, her work with beach clean-up, and the local homeless. She enjoyed listening to local music bands and spending time outdoors. But most important was her love of helping people.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77550.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Galveston Island Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
