Diane Austin Davis Howard

GALVESTON — Diane left her earthly home February 24, 2021 to join her beloved husband, Edward (Eddie) Howard in heaven.
Diane was born and raised in Houston by loving parents Gladys Mae and John Houston Davis II, with her older brother John Houston Davis III. Diane shared that maternal love with her children, Craig Anderson Howard, Norma Jean Sargent (Bill), Edward Michael Howard (Debbie), Cynthia Ann Robbins (James), Mark Stephen Howard (Terri Kerr-Brown), Jennifer Ruth Day (James), and Elizabeth Diane Howard. Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Mae Davis and John Houston Davis II, brother, John Houston Davis III, husband, Edward Cranston Howard, son Richard Cranston Howard, and daughter Stephanie Diane Howard. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Diane worked at Buffalo Marine Services at the Houston Ship Channel for over six decades, starting out as a Girl Friday in the 1950s and grew to serve on the Board of Directors for over a decade. She was well known for her studious accounting skills, ensuring every penny was accounted for and diligently filing reports. She nurtured the growing business staff with her strict loving command. There was rarely a day that she missed going to work during her tenure. She was recognized for her years of service by the Port of Houston Commerce Club by Pat Studdert, President of Buffalo Marine, with the Crystal Eagle Award. Diane also had the honor of having a tug barge named after her, the Saint Austin, which can be seen in the Intercoastal Waterway today.
Diane was a devoted Christian, finding time to sing in the choir and teach Sunday School every week at Milby Memorial Methodist Church for many, many years. She graduated from Milby High School. Diane was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Diane had a very generous giving spirit and made donations to many charities. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of her favorites, or a charity of your choosing.
Diane's family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am, Friday, March 5, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Diane's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
