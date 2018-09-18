Snipes
Graveside service for Iris G. Snipes will be 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Brantley
Funeral services for Birdie Brantley will be held at 10 a.m. at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home, 6123 Garth Rd. in Baytown.
Cunningham
Interment for Alan Cunningham will be held at 1 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Diggs
Celebration of life services for Judith Diggs will be held at the 9th Street Abbey in Soulard, 1808 S. 9th St., St. Louis, MO under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
