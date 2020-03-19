Barry Wayne Franklin Sr. was born on July 2, 1959 to Pastor Henry Franklin Jr. and Dorothy Wright Franklin in Galveston, TX. Barry received his reward of eternal rest on March 17th, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings. His mighty legacy will continue on in the hearts of his family, HIS loving and devoted wife of 29 beautiful years, Lora. A Franklin; children, Dominque (La Kisha), Charisma, Cherish, Barry Jr. (Aisha); grandchildren, Jordan, Donovan, and Zion; sister, Mary Franklin; loving Mother-in-law, Doris M. Scott; loving Sister-in-law, Tonya Anderson; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, other family members and friends. He will always be fondly remembered as an associate pastor in the hearts of his church members/family at Word of Faith Christian Life Center until his health failed.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9-11: AM followed by a Service to Celebrate His life at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be held at Word of Faith Christian Center 325 South Westward Avenue La Marque, TX 77563. Apostle Ludie Lynch, Jr. Senior Pastor will be the Officiant. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery La Marque, TX 77563.
Services have been entrusted to Dorthea Jones, Funeral Director and the Staff of Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, TX 77563 Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.