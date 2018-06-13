Paul Wayne Taylor Jr., 26, of League City, passed away Saturday June 9, 2018. He was born in Houston, Texas on May 21, 1992 to Sandra and Paul Taylor Sr.
Lil Paul had a career in towing and body repair and worked for Taylor Towing. He was a 2011 graduate of WyoTech. He was also a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, TDLR, and PDRA. Racing, dirt bikes, classic cars, and mud trucks were a few of his passions.
He was preceded in death by grandparents George and Linda Perales and grandfather Jimmy F. Taylor.
Left to cherish Lil Paul’s memory are his dad Paul Taylor Sr., mom Sandra Taylor, sister Courtney Taylor, Nanny Glenda Taylor, uncle Frankie (Cindy) Taylor, aunt Georgia (Sammy) Triplett, uncle Tony Perales, and numerous great-aunts and uncles and cousins.
Family will receive guests for visitation Thursday, June 14 in the Chapel at Forest Park East Funeral from 5:00-8:00 p.m. located at 21620 Gulf Freeway.
A Celebration of Lil Paul’s Life will be held Friday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church located at 4105 Gulf Freeway. Immediately following Lil Paul will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery.
