Services for Dorothy Ruth Brannon will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Killers tailed League City couple from Houston restaurant, police say
- Police don't suspect foul play in death of man found on beach
- Two people pistol-whipped outside island supermarket, police say
- 1 man dead, another charged after Bolivar Peninsula altercation
- Three injured in crash on I-45 near Holland Road in Texas City
- Man gets 40 years for failing to register as sex offender
- Historic Galveston Sears building gets new owner; Yummy Yummy promises reopening in Texas City
- Carnival to require vaccines on July cruises from Galveston
- Thousands protest, a few face board over tax values in Galveston County
- League City to name street after Black founding family
Collections
Commented
- I still believe Trump won the 2020 election (106)
- If socialism is so great, why are so many coming to US? (64)
- Republicans do not care about the American people (48)
- Some letter writers just don't make much sense (42)
- Think tank sees a lot of blue turning red in 2022 (36)
- Democrats work to shield millionaires from taxation (35)
- Guest commentary: Public schools serve us better than we serve them (32)
- History will not be kind to today's Texas GOP (29)
- Critical race theory has no place in US education (29)
- Galveston's proposed cart rules miss the mark, some argue (28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.