Mrs. Helen Dorothy O’Connor, age 98, passed away August 21, 2020. She was born November 30, 1921 in Galveston, TX to Mignon Rose and Ermine Gildo Perusina. Mrs. O’Connor was a graduate of Ursuline Academy.
She was preceded in death by her husband John D. “Denny” O’Connor Jr, sister Doris Ray, brother-in-law Robert Ray, brother James Perusina and sister-in-law Norma Perusina.
Helen was a devout Catholic; a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Galveston, Notre Dame Catholic Church in Houston and most recently of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nassau Bay, TX.
A devoted wife and mother, Helen enjoyed her bridge club and hosting family dinners. Her recipes for Seafood Gumbo, Peach Cobbler with Hard Sauce and Potato Salad are some favorites still used and loved by her family. Helen volunteered in the school cafeterias of St. Patrick’s, Kirwin High School and O’Connell High School during the years of her children’s attendance.
Helen is survived by her children Judy O’Connor, Jim (Cindy) O’Connor, Mary O’Connor (Bill) and Nancy (Andy) Cole, brother John (Jan) Brick, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Alma Miranda for her devoted care of our mother for the last 3 years.
A funeral Mass, officiated by Fr. Wencil Pavlovski will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Nassau Bay TX, Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be J. W. O’Connor, Darryl Rosenfeld, Richard Armstrong, Rick Armstrong, Steve Bowen and John Haensly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association act.alz.org/donate or the American Breast Cancer Foundation abcf.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.