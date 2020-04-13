Marc Charles Butler, 32, of Galveston passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born September 22, 1987 in Galveston. He was raised in Dickinson but his BOI heart belonged to Galveston. Marc was a graduate of Dickinson High School, Galveston College and the University of Houston Clear Lake.
Marc had a kind and gentle soul with a smile and laugh that could brighten your day. He was a loyal friend, a good brother, nephew, cousin, a beloved son and grandson. His super power was making new friends wherever he went. His greatest joy was being an uncle. His greatest passion was to swim. During high school he set many swim records at Dickinson. At the State Finals 2006, Marc got 9th place in the 50 yard freestyle event . And his freestyle relay team also took ninth place. He swam 3 miles several times a week with his step brother at the Lowry Center, until it closed due to the COVID crisis. Marc was a Galveston Beach Patrol Lifeguard for several years, a job that he felt was an honor. He worked countless hours with the Beach Patrol during the Hurricane Ike recovery. He faithfully called home every day to give an update and let his family know he was safe.
Marc had a strong faith in the Lord. He grew up in the Dickinson First United Methodist Church family and enjoyed many events while a child and a young adult.
He was preceded in death by his uncles Bill Miller of FL, Reg Miller of CA, aunts Kate Kobelak of OH, Sandi Butler of IN, and his maternal grandparents Harley and Jeanne Miller of MO.
He is survived by his large and loving family, mother Deborah and husband Wally Deats of Dickinson, father Chuck and wife Denise Butler of Galveston, sister Katie and husband Sky Decker and son Von, step-brother Randy Hines of Galveston, step-sister Mandy Deats Cavanaugh of New Braunfels, step-brother Jason Deats, “grandma” Marina Decker, and grandparents Pat and Ken Butler of Kingdom City, Mo. He leaves behind many cousins, aunts and uncles, and friends.
A private service for immediate family will be held soon. And a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, for family and friends. The memorial will include the beach and the Sandbar, as Marc would have wanted. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance Texas City at https://gceatx.org/, This local non-profit’s mission is to bring awareness of epilepsy, a condition of the brain causing seizures.
