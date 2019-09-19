Patty Lois Craver Valentine passed on September 16, 2019 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, Texas. Pat as she is known by all her friends and family was born April, 20 1925 in Wortham, Texas to Patrick and Bertha Lee Craver Williams.
She was a member of Highlands Baptist Church in La Marque; Pat enjoyed bowling, camping, cooking for holidays, loved to crochet and also playing dominos.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and three sisters.
Pat is survived by her daughter Kirby Jane Traweek (Jack) and son Freddie Austin Valentine (Marylou), her three grandchildren; Neal Bradley Traweek, Patty Traweek Decker (Randy), Jennifer Traweek Cotter (Chris), five great-grandchildren; Tara Broze (Josh), Brittany Traweek, Brooke Cotter, Blake Cotter and Dylan Grove, two step grandchildren Cody Decker and Sierra Decker and four great-great-grandchildren; Weston Allen Jackson, Alexa Broze, Zoey Broze and Jacob Broze.
A visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:00pm – 2:00pm with a funeral starting at 2:00pm at the Grace Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, Texas.
Pat will be laid to rest in Green Lawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca, Texas next to her husband, with Rev. John Fisher officiating.
Pallbearers will be Randy Decker, Chris Cotter, Blake Cotter, Mickey Grove, Dylan Grove, Brad Traweek, Josh Broze and Cody Decker.
