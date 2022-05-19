Henry E. BatMan Batiste, Sr.

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Mr. Henry Batiste, 75 was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday May 12, 2022. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born on April 29, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to Elliot Hercules Batiste and Johnnie Mae Batiste.
Henry was a Professional Bus Operator for over 30yrs. He retired and became a limousine driver for many years. He loved music going to concerts, playing pool and riding the Ferry in Galveston. He was a Dallas Cowboy/Houston Texans fan and also Astros fan. His family was important to him so he enjoyed being in family company. Henry also enjoyed spending time with his best friend Larry Lewis for over 40yrs.
Henry E. Batiste Sr, preceded in death by his parents Elliot and Johnnie Mae Batiste, Sister Alicia Horn, and brother Leonard Batiste.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory sons, Henry E. Batiste Jr. (Maranda) of Texas City, TX, Derrick Batiste (Christina) of Dickinson TX, Felicia Vallier (Willis) of Texas City, TX, Tracie Calvin (Tyrone) of La Marque, TX, Darrell Temple of La Marque TX, Nikita Batiste (Tyrone) of Katy, TX, Jeffrion Lange of Houston, TX, Goddaughter Ms. Torri Spriggins of Houston, TX, Special nephew Reginald Batiste of Beaumont, TX, 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Special friends Sandra Batiste of La Marque, TX, Rhoda Batiste of Houston, TX. Favorite cousin Leroy Childs. Along with a host of family and friends
Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. followed by Funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Wynn Funeral Home.
