Lawrence
Graveside service for John Lawrence will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
Lewis
Funeral service for Catherine Lewis will be held today at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
McCulley
Graveside service for Billie McCulley will be held today at 11:00am at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.