TEXAS CITY — Eva Alice Holmes was born July 6, 1925 in Huffsmith, Texas to Eva Amy Parker Hicks and Terry Monroe Hicks. She passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. She is predeceased by her husband, William B. Holmes; son Montgomery Coe Decker, Jr.; sister, Ilva Rice; and brothers, Brooks Hicks, George Hicks, Alfred Hicks and Monroe Hicks.
Mrs. Holmes was a 20-year resident of Texas City, Texas, and retired as a waitress after working in many restaurants. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharlett and Bill Everett of Texas City, Tx; son and daughter-in-law, John and MaryAnn Decker of Nacogdoches, TX; sister, Ruth Woods of Dickinson, TX; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.
The family would like to give thanks to The Rio at Mainland Center for the loving care during her time there.
