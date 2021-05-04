TEXAS CITY — Ioannis "John" Aristidis Pontikas, age 76, passed away surrounded by his family on April 29, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 714 19th Street, Galveston, Texas.
Trisagion and funeral services, officiated by Father Stelios Sitaras, to follow visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m.
John was born on January 25, 1945. He was born to the late Aristidis and Maroulia Pontikas of Piraeus, Greece. After serving in the Greek Navy, he immigrated to Texas City in 1969 where he met his wife, Jerry. They were happily married for 48 years. John was an entrepreneur who spent his career working alongside his brother, Pete, and his son, Aristidis John, in his later years.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry; his three children, Maroulia (Rodney) Warfford, Carrie Pontikas and Aristidis John Pontikas; and three grandchildren, Dylan and Connor Warfford and Eirini Papageorgiou.
He also leaves behind his sisters, Kalli Roi Glypti, Margarita Haritou and Anastasia Kallia, of Piraeus, Greece, beloved cousin, Andreas Tzakis of Miami, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews in Greece.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aristidis and Maroulia Pontikas, of Piraeus, Greece; his brothers, Pete Pontikas, of Texas City and Michael Pontikas of Piraeus, Greece.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
