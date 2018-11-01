GALVESTON—Walton Orlando Taylor, 49, departed this life on October 12, 2018, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital.
Walton was born on March 31, 1969, in Huntsville, TX, to Jack Plant and Mary Louise Taylor. He accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from Ball High School and was employed by U.T.M.B. and Burger King. He always showed great respect towards the elderly, making sure they were home safe at night.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Taylor; aunts, Loretta and Christine; and uncles, Andy and Bruce.
Walton left precious memories with, sisters, Sandy M. Taylor (Raymond), Tyiesha Mitchell and Shaniece Mitchell; brothers, James Mitchell, Willie McNeal, Jr. (Tiffany); two aunts, Helen Jackson, Linda Gipson (Charlie); nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins, other family and friends.
A visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
