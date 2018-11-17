Kevin H. Spears, 57, Bacliff, Texas, passed away November 14, 2018 at Jeannie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father Madison Spears, Bullard, Texas, and his beloved boxer Boudreaux. He is survived by his mother Martha Spears, Bullard; his 3 brothers and their spouses, Randy and Sandy, Longview; Eric and Pam, Frankston; and Tom and Becky, Palestine. He also adored his 6 nieces and nephews and their spouses and his 3 great-nephews.
Kevin received his Political Science Degree from the University of Texas at Tyler and went on to have a very successful career as a Buyer in the Oil & Gas Industry. He lived in Venezuela, Russia & Canada before his early retirement.
He leaves behind his husband Ronnie and his precious kelpie Tibadeaux.
There will be a viewing/visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 F.M. 517 & Hwy. 646, Dickinson, TX on Monday, November 19, 2018. A Memorial Service will be held on December 1, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, Frankston, Texas at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made in Kevin’s name to Project Joy & Hope, P.O. Box 5111, Pasadena, Texas 77508, www.joyandhope.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.