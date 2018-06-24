Parsutt
Memorial services for Shirley Annette Parsutt will be held today at 3:00pm at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Rodriguez
A memorial service for Carolyn Laurie Rodriguez will be held today at 11:45 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston.
Scott
Burial will be held today for Chaney Smith Scott at 2:00pm in the Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Clifford
Memorial services for Chris Clifford will be held today at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.