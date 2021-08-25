GALVESTON — Chryl Gwynell Francois peacefully departed this life on Aug. 19 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Born on Nov. 22, 1955, to the union of George Francois and Bernice Mills Robinson, Chryl attended Galveston public schools and was a 1974 graduate of Ball High School.
Chryl was a devoted daycare provider for many years and had a great passion for taking care of children.
Chryl is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Paul Mills and Willie Robinson Jr.
Left to honor and celebrate her life is her devoted daughter, Carriesha Francois; brother Willie Francois; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, Saturday, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2827 Ave. M1/2, in Galveston, with Pastor A. W. Colbert officiating.
