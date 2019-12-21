Larry Truman Miller, 66, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He was born July 20, 1953, in Wellington, Kansas, the son of Truman Woodrow and Dorothea Verdine (Olenburg) Miller. He was a graduate of South Haven High School, South Haven, Kansas and received a Millwright Degree from Hutchinson Technical School and received an Associate's Degree at Emporia State University.
Larry owned and operated the CB-Bar Ranches in North Central Kansas.
Larry married Craig Bennett Brunell in Des Moines, Iowa. He survives of the home. Other survivors include two sisters, Sheryl Riley, Raytown, MO and Carol (Terry) Scott, Topeka; nieces and nephews, Mark Riley, Anchorage, AK and Shane Riley, Raytown, MO; Laura Finson, Topeka, Bret Scott, Sabetha and Kara Brownlee, Topeka; several great-nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Bonnie Sporer, Clyde, KS and his canine Pug companion, Ginger Rose.
Larry enjoyed traveling and making friends throughout the world, collecting antiques, and his close relationships with many friends and his love of Pugs.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. No services are planned. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made through Craig B. Brunell's Facebook page to Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
