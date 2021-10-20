Terry David Hester

GALVESTON — “Oh take your time, don’t live too fast. Troubles will come and they will pass. Go find a woman, yeah, and you’ll find love. And don’t forget, son, there is someone up above. And be a simple kind of man.”
Terry met Jesus face to face on Friday, the 15th of October 2021. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Terry’s last night on this earth was spent with his beloved children, partner Cordy Wisenbaker, and close friends at his beach house in Galveston, Texas.
Terry is survived by his son, Kenan David Hester; daughter, Lauren June Shutter and her husband Jordan; daughter, Corrie Elaine Mallon and her husband Joe; daughter, Anna Shea Hester; son, Erik Matthew Hester; grandchildren, Jake & Matti Shutter, and Liam & Charlie Rae Mallon. Terry is also survived by his mother, Rae Hester; brother, Rick Hester and his wife Cindy; sister, Lisa Blazek and her husband Blake; brother, David Hester and his wife Tiffani; brother-in-law Jackson McBroom, Jr. and his wife MaryAnn; brother-in-law, Donald “Swede” McBroom; brother-in-law, John McBroom and his wife Chastity; sister-in-law, Diane McBroom; along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews from both sides of the family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth McBroom Hester; his children Kelly Elizabeth Hester and Josiah Hester; and father, Al Hester.
Terry was born on the 24th of September 1957, in Dickinson, Texas. He spent his childhood and early adulthood in Dickinson and Galveston. After completing high school, Terry attended college at the University of Texas in Austin, later finishing a degree in History at the University of Houston. While attending UT, he met the great love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” McBroom. Terry married his “really fine lady” on the 22nd of June 1980, in Austin, and they started a family soon after.
Terry was a homebuilder, serial entrepreneur, real estate developer and investor. He was a missionary, basketball coach, an avid researcher of the history of Texas & the expansion of the west, and a self-described beach bum who preferred a Tommy Bahama shirt and sandals to fancy clothes. Terry loved and was known for his great taste in music, frequenting Austin City limits in its early days, and often attending live music concerts. He also had a passion for sports. From the time that he was a young man, Terry enjoyed playing and watching baseball, basketball, and golf. He especially loved the Houston Astros, and spent his final days cheering them on in the playoffs.
Terry had a deeply caring heart matched with a unique imparting of God’s wisdom and insight. He had a deep sense of God’s grace, mercy and the work of Christ in His death and resurrection. He often brought this godly wisdom into thoughtful conversation. Through his listening ear and wise counsel, he had a big impact on the lives around him. He will be remembered for his integrity, humor, his caring advice, deeply genuine friendship, a cherishing love and incredible generosity. Terry and Liz always had an open home and open hearts. Terry’s greatest testimony is the character and love that are displayed in his children and grandchildren.
A great joy of Terry’s final two years was his relationship with Cordy Wisenbaker, who faithfully loved and cared for him through his battle with cancer. God’s gentle hand of grace and mercy were upon Terry in the final weeks, days, and hours of his life. We rest in the confidence and hope of his eternal salvation in Christ.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o’clock in the afternoon until seven o’clock in the evening on Friday, the 22nd of October, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A funeral service is to be conducted at eleven o’clock in the morning on Saturday, the 23rd of October, at Church of the King, 1507 Katy Flewellen Road in Katy, where close friend Doug Troxell will officiate.
Honored to serve as casket bearers during the service are Kenan Hester, Erik Hester, Rick Hester, David Hester, Eddie Castillo, and David Cook.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at the family’s ranch in Luling, Texas.
Please visit Mr. Hester’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.