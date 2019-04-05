Celebration of life services for Miguel Lopez will be held today at 7:30 p.m. at the Stewart Beach Pavilion under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Please dress casual.
Homegoing celebrations for Artie Preadom will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass for Jesse Cordova will be held today at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Memorial service for Alice Pelletier will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services for Dorothy Johnson will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Avenue K in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life services for Ernest Salter Jr. will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Visitation for Carolyn Boatright will be held today from 10-11 a.m. at Highlands Baptist Church, 2908 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Funeral services will follow immediately after under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Visitation for Leroy Chaney will be held today at 10 a.m. followed by Services at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston.
Services for James Cole II will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Watershed Church in League City.
Funeral services for Jose Almanza will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
