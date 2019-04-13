The family of Rochelle Renee Britton (May 10, 1982 - April 8, 2019) invite their family and friends to Celebrate her life on Monday, April 15, 2019 at McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Pastor Carlos Phillips, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Rochelle was a 2000 graduate of La Marque High School; a lifelong member of McKinney Memorial UMC and was employed at American National Insurance Company.
Preceded in death by her father, Robert Britton, memories of her life will remain in the hearts of her beloved mother, Gloria Britton; son, Daymond; siblings, Robert, Rosina and Renard; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Please sign the online guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
