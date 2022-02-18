Shirley Ann Coover

HARWOOD — Shirley Ann Kirk Coover winged her way to Heaven on Sunday, February 13th at the age of 78 surrounded by family and friends. She was born May 30, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, the fourth child of Ray and Adell Hoover Kirk. She married Keith Coover June 23, 1977. They enjoyed many happy years together until his death in 2020. She is survived by her sister, Myra Hale, stepson, Keith Coover (Mindy), sister-in-law Meredith Kirk and niece and nephews: Craig Hale (Shanon), Terri Hale Penman (John), Bertray Kirk (Linda), Charles Kirk (Cyinta) and Richard Kirk (Pam) and Grandsons Reid and Riley Coover, as well as great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Keith, brothers Kent Kirk and Billy Kirk, sister-in-law Josephine Kirk and brother-in-law J. R. Hale.
Shirley graduated Beeville High School and received her teaching degree from Texas A & I University Kingsville. She taught school for many years, most of those years in third grade. Shirley loved her students and still maintained contact with some of her former students, as well as a number of teacher friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harwood Cemetery Association, c/o Julie Fairchild, P. O. Box 70, Harwood, TX 78632.
Graveside services will be Saturday, February 19th, 10:00 a.m. at Harwood Cemetery with Rev. Todd Craven officiating. Friends may leave their condolences to the family by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, Gonzales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.