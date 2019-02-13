November 16, 1918 – February 11, 2019
Doris Leola Durham was born in Iredale, Texas on November 16, 1918. She passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 100 years at The Meridian of Galveston, Texas.
She retired from Ford Aerospace after ten years as a Telephone Operator and a Reproduction Operator. Her hobbies were gardening and sewing; she made her daughter’s wedding dress and several outfits for her granddaughters.
Doris was a longtime resident of Hitchcock, Texas and was a devout Jehovah’s Witness since 1938.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Glen O. Durham.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Kathy Earl and husband Mike of Hitchcock, Texas; granddaughters, Lisa Balentine and her husband Jay of Galveston, Texas; Amy Evans and her husband Joel of League City, Texas; great-granddaughter Taylor Trimble and great-grandson James Trimble, III of Galveston, Texas; and beloved nieces and nephew.
Doris lived the remaining 8 years of her life at The Meridian of Galveston, Texas. A huge thank you to the nurses and aids that took very special care of her.
Pallbearers are David Maddox, Ruben Cano, James Dudley, Jerome Milligan, Roger Little and Joel Evans.
Family and friends will be greeted at a visitation for Doris on Thursday, February 14th starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m., at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591. Funeral Services will be held for Doris on Friday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside rites and interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park cemetery, officiating Dave Messinger.
