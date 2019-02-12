Winnell Martha Newberry Bankston Shreck, 94, passed away on February 7, 2019, in La Marque, TX.
She was the widow of Harold D. Bankston (married 24 yrs.) and William L. Shreck (married 20 yrs).
Born in 1924 on a farm in Franklin County, Texas, she was the daughter of Jesse Bryant and Ida Fuquay Newberry. She graduated college with a MA Ed and taught high school bookkeeping, typing and shorthand more than thirty years. She sponsored the school paper and One ACT Plays every year.
Her passions were fishing, sewing, winning at the slots, playing cards and games with the grands and great-grands as well as dancing one hour a day with her walker while listening to Dolly Parton! She will also be remembered for her excellent teaching skills, optimistic attitude and kind disposition.
Winnell was the last surviving sibling of the eleven children in her family. She is survived by two children, Roy Bryan Bankston (Cathy) and Sue Bankston Hooker (Walter), two granddaughters, Jennifer and Sarah Bankston, two grandsons, John and Wade Hooker (Jeri), three great-grandsons, Bret, Warren and Weston Hooker. She is also survived by five step-children, Bill Jr. (Christine), Scott (Maconda), Kelly Shreck, Melanie Shreck and Fayellen Shreck Russell (Tony), five step-grandchildren, Billy III Shreck, Ellen George (Garnett), Alicia Dittrich, Steven Dittrich (Ashley) and Sydney Russell (Ethan), step-great grandchildren Liam and Micah Shreck, Kalani Dittrich and Isaac George and by two sisters-in-law, two step sisters-in-law as well as twenty nieces and nephews.
Winnell was predeceased by daughter Melinda Bankston Frazier (Ralph), grandson Wesley Hooker and step-son Morris Shreck (Norma).
The first visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019. The second visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019, followed by the funeral service from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. and procession to the interment at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598.
Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
