Bertha Virginia Fox was born in Galveston, TX on December 31, 1924 to Camille Wilson and David Fox.
She attended Ursuline Academy, where she was the valedictorian of her class. She then attended nurse training at St. Mary's Hospital, where she met her future husband, Roland White. They married, had 5 children and settled in East Dallas.
Bertha will be remembered for her sweet laugh, humor, great conversation and fun times babysitting for her grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Camille Duffy, Mary Beth Oujezdsky (son-in-law, Pat), David White, Tom White (daughter-in-law, Linda), Donald White, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart chapel on the grounds of Sacred Heart cemetery in Rowlett on December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. to honor her memory.
