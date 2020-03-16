Mary Sue Gately, 82, passed away on March 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in St. Mary’s Infirmary, Galveston, Texas on Easter Sunday, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Laura Bludworth, and her brother, Winford Bludworth, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Martin: children Mary Elizabeth and husband, Doug; Helen; Edward; Joan and husband, Jeff; and Paul. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Catherine, Jessica, Jamie, Ruthie, Dorthie, Stephanie, Teddy, and Heidi, and great granddaughter, Aussie; and sisters, Linda and Connie, and her brother Harry.
Mary Sue received her Associate Degree from Galveston College, B.S. in Accounting from The University of Houston at Clear Lake, and her MBA and PhD in Business Administration from the University of Houston Central Campus. She taught taxation courses for one year at The University of Houston at Clear Lake and for seventeen years at Texas Tech University, where she was the first woman promoted to Full Professor in the College of Business Administration. She received the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 1989. She published many articles on taxation, was on the editorial board of The Journal of the American Taxation Association and a contributing author and associate editor of the West’s Federal Taxation series. She retained her CPA license until her death.
Mary Sue was a member of Queen of Angels Church in Dickinson. Since her retirement, she has devoted herself to her family and to making beautiful quilts for friends and family. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Father Stephen Zigrang, Connie LeBlanc, Linda Quaglino, Ruthie Murphy, and Theresa Gately.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 19 at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 20 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 4100 Hwy. 3, in Dickinson with interment following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
