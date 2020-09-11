It is with saddened heart I tell all that God asked one of his Angels, Anna Lou (Vinsant) Nalewak, to return to Heaven to reside with Him in His Glory. "Annie" returned to Heaven the 13th day of August, 2020. She had resided 84 beautiful years with us on this earth. Being born in Whitesville, KY on August 5th, 1936 to Stewart Vinsant and Ida (Webb) Vinsant, the first of four children. Annie is survived by her husband, Lawrence Nalewak, her son, Guy Prater of Galveston, daughters Michia (Prater) Benson of Livingston, TX, and Natasha (Prater) Mackey of Eldon, MO, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren, her sister, Patti Keear of Lampassas, TX and brother, Edward Vinsant of Cincinnati, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joel Vinsant.
Annie loved antique dolls, ran her antique doll shop and hospital for over twenty years. She loved to cook, sew, quilt, read and travel and was an enthusiastic ocean cruiser, having over 55 cruises. Annie was loved by all who new her and will be so very missed.
We are having a "Celebration of Life" event for Annie on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, from 1pm to 3pm at the Bayou Vista Community Center, 783C Marlin, Bayou Vista, TX. Please join my family and our friends in this celebration of her wonderful life.
