EASTHAMPTON, MA — Dorothy H. Andrew, 96, died peacefully at Serenity Gardens in Dickinson, TX on Thursday, December 1.
A devoted, loving mother, committed to raising her seven children, Dorothy was also an active member of the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Auxiliary in Northampton, MA. She loved to read and travel.
The daughter of Carl Arvid Hokanson and Rachael Marie Moscarelli of Metuchen, NJ, Dorothy was born on July 17, 1926. She received an RN degree from Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in 1948. After marrying Dr. E. Donald Andrew, the couple eventually made their way to Easthampton, MA in 1953. After the death of her husband, she moved to Brewster, MA in 1983 where she was reference librarian at the Brewster Ladies Library. In 2005, she moved to Rockridge Retirement Community in Northampton, MA, where she met her companion, Jim Osborne. She moved to Dickinson, TX in 2019, spending her final years at Serenity Gardens.
Dorothy is predeceased by her four siblings, Roger Hokanson, Jean Hokanson, Alma Hokanson, and Carl Hokanson, all residents of New Jersey; her husband, Dr. E. Donald Andrew; and her oldest daughter, Elizabeth Andrew. She is survived by: Elizabeth’s long-time partner, Thaddeus Nowak; six children, their spouses, and partners: Thomas Andrew and Katherine Bick; Susan Andrew and Leonard Cleary; Julia and Matthew Emerson; Douglas Andrew and Tania Haldar Hart; Bruce Andrew and Jennifer Appleby; and Margaret and John Harris. Dorothy was the grandmother of Timothy, James, and Daniel Cleary, Ian Emerson, Katie Andrew, Chloe and Natalie Harris as well as great-grandmother of Asher Cleary.
Much gratitude goes to the loving and caring staff at Serenity Gardens along with the caretakers from Village Home Health & Hospice who provided excellent end of life care.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held in Easthampton, MA in the spring of 2023.
