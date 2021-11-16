TEXAS CITY — “I can do all things through Christ who strengthen me.” Philippians 4:13
James Robert Huey, 61, went to meet his Lord & Savior in the early morning of Friday, November 12, 2021, surrounded by his wife and three of his sons. He was born May 22, 1960, in Milwaukee, WI, to Don & Barbara Huey, and liked to say he got to Texas as soon as he could.
James was a 1979 graduate of Texas City High School where he developed a love of painting. He would say he had a Bachelor’s of Practical Application & “Jack of All Trades, Master of None,” and a Master of Creative Problem Solving at the University of Hands-on Experience. After graduation, he worked in retail management before landing his final career with Union Carbide/Dow Chemical Company in 1990. He spent nearly 32 years in the OXO unit on B-shift where he was considered a mentor, trainer, a resource on all things OXO, and was well respected by his coworkers and upper management. It is said things were done or not done “because James said so.”
He was a 25-year member of Temple Baptist Church where he was saved and baptized after becoming friends with Pastor Rudy Rios. He left his mark on numerous projects at the church and his sets were always a high point of VBS due to his artistic side.
Between church and work, James could be found covered in sawdust and sweat fixing things around the house or in his shop building a piece of furniture with a brand new tool. His portfolio includes six personalized convertible baby beds, doll furniture, wine racks, step stools, dressers, bookshelves, and cutting boards. His legacy will live on through the love built into every piece that left his shop.
James loved Hawaiian shirts, watching hockey, especially the Dallas Stars, woodworking, history, and helping others. He was frequently called to do or help with home projects. We will miss being able to ask for his help or opinion on projects. He was a loving and playful Granddaddy. He was always up to build with LEGOs, read a book, play outside, push the swing, or build something in his shop with, and for, the grandkids when asked.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and other family members.
James loved his family more than anything else and was a loving and encouraging husband, Dad, Granddaddy, and friend. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, whom he called the love of his life, Terri; sons Jeremy & Maria Zeller, Ryan & Rachel Zeller, Jordan Zeller & Julie Wilkins, and Nicholas & Carly Zeller; grandchildren Isabella, Mallory, Price, Damian, James, Charleigh, Henry, and Baby Zeller due in May; mother Barbara Klaver, step mother Nancy Huey, mother-in-law Linda Speer, brothers Aaron Huey & Richard Klaver, sister Donna Haney; “adopted” family Karyn Goebel, Madison, Gabe, and Haedyn Lynch, and Harold & Peggy Tipping; nieces, nephew, and numerous friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4-7 at the Crowder Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3:30 at Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Please honor James’ memory by wearing your favorite Hawaiian shirt these days.
Honorary Pallbearers are Korie Mire, Gabe Lynch, Harold Tipping, Larry McCorkle, Matt McGinnis, & Andy Clark.
A very special thank you to Korie Mire, Crystal Cervantez, Donna Burkett, Janice Hambrick, and Kelley Keller for your support and help these past months. We would not have made it without you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.