Mr. Joe David Plowman was born in Galveston, Texas on January 3, 1930. He passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 89, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
Joe was a longtime resident of La Marque, Texas where he lived with his loving wife, Emma, for 46 years. He served in the US Army, he was an avid racecar driver, NASCAR fan and loved hunting. He and Emma were married in 1973 with six children between them.
He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Plowman, of La Marque; parents, John H. and Verdi Mae Plowman; brother, James “Chick” Plowman; sisters, Alcie Balzer, Dorothy Roach, and Betty Lou Sevin.
Joe is survived by his wife, Emma Louis Plowman of La Marque, Texas; daughter, Barbara Jo Plowman Miles (Thomas), of Dickinson, Texas; son, Keith Plowman of Dickinson, Texas, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. for a visitation at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will immediately follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Melvin M. Ware will officiate the service.
